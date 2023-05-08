Video
PSG under title pressure

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

PARIS, MAY 7: Lens defeated Marseille 2-1 on Saturday to move to second place in Ligue 1 and pile the pressure on crisis-hit leaders Paris Saint-Germain whose lead was cut to three points.

The victory was Lens' 15th at home this season in the league against just one defeat and one draw.

Marseille slipped back to third in the table, five points behind PSG.

Skipper Seko Fofana opened the scoring for Lens after 42 minutes with a powerful, long-range shot long before Lois Openda headed in the second on the hour mark.    AFP


