Nabil's sportsmanship wins heart despite Jamal's victory

Defending champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club survived a scare to beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 13 runs in their third match in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) super league but the game hogged the limelight due to Pranktik Nowrose Nabil's sportsmanship at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.



Nabil lived up to the cricket's reputation of a gentleman game, actually giving Jamal a narrow victory, which kept their title hopes alive.



Jamal suffered an upset by losing their first match of super league to Gazi Group Cricketers.



A defeat against Prime Bank, which could effectively ruin their hopes, looked on the cards despite they amassed 276-6, riding on 83 of opener Saif Hassan and 53 off captain Nurul Hasan Sohan. Fazle Mahmud was the other notable scorer with 36.



Prime Bank were bundled out for 263 in 49.2 overs but despite losing Zakir Hasan (4) and captain Mohammad Mithun (0) early that reduced them to 10-2 in two overs, they were in the hunt, thanks to Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Nabil.



They combined for a 136-run for the third wicket stand, keeping the side on course of a victory. Saif Hassan broke through with wicket of Dipu who made 63 and two balls later, found the edge of Nabil.



However, the umpire didn't respond to the strong appeal of the wicket-keeper Sohan and bowler, who knelt down, scratching his hair with utter disappointment. But Nabil sprung a surprise by walking off.



Stunned by his beautiful gesture, Sheikh Jamal cricketers gave him a standing ovation.



Prime Bank were 147-4 when Nabil left the crease. However the other batters put a disappointing performance to help Jamal win the cliffhanger. BSS

