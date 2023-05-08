Bangladesh to play a friendly against Cambodia

Bangladesh national football team will play a FIFA International friendly match against Cambodia as part of its preparation for the upcoming SAFF Championship 2023. The decision was taken at a meeting of the teams' committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).



The match is likely to be played on 15 June in the Southeast Asian country. Afterwards, the boys will fly for Bengaluru from there as the SAFF Championship 2023 is set to be played in the Indian city from 21 June to 3 July.



As per the decision of the committee, the camp with the boys will begin on 4 June at Bashundhara Kings Arena. By then, the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League will end. The team will be staying at a nearby hotel. Three to four days prior to the match, the team will go to Cambodia.



BFF officials said that they had communicated with a few Federations and got Cambodia to play an international friendly in the next FIFA window on 15 June. The team would go there after 10 June and leave Cambodia on 16 June and go to India to play in the SAFF Championship.



Bangladesh will meet stronger opponents like Kuwait and India there. The officials of Bangladesh had marked the tournament as a bigger assignment.



