Monday, 8 May, 2023, 2:58 AM
Home Sports

US Sports Envoys Visit Bangladesh to Promote Sports Cooperation

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

US Sports Envoys Schellas Hyndman, a retired soccer coach, and Vlastimir Davidovic, a coach at Phoenix College, have arrived in Dhaka to promote sports cooperation and development between the United States and Bangladesh.

The envoys' visit aims to foster mutual understanding and exchange best practices between the two countries in the field of sports.

On their first day in Bangladesh, the envoys met with officials, coaches, and athletes from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). They trained members of the Bangladesh National Women's Football team and visited a football academy run by a person with a disability. The envoys also toured various stadiums and sports facilities in Dhaka.

During their visit, they showcased drills and exercises to help the girls improve their game. The envoys also visited the Bangabandhu National Stadium, the National Handball Stadium, the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, and the Mohammed Ali Boxing Stadium to gain a better understanding of how sports are administered in Bangladesh and to share best practices from the United States.

The envoys also visited the Soccer Academy for persons with disabilities, run by coach Rahman, to demonstrate support for inclusivity through sports. In the coming days, they will also meet the players and coaching staff  of Bashundhara Kings, a top football club in the country, to gain insight into the Premier League football structure in Bangladesh.

Other activities on their itinerary include a soccer training session with underground soccer players aged 12-16, a visit to the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), and a session with high school girls where the envoys will run a short training session and a 10-minute soccer match.

The US Embassy in Bangladesh brought the Sports Envoys to Bangladesh to promote mutual understanding and cooperation in sports.     �UNB


