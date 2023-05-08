Video
Tigresses T20 warm up game in SL washed out

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

The only warm up game of the Bangladesh Women's team before their three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka was washed out due to the rain at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) on Sunday.

All of the three T20 fixtures, scheduled on May 9, 11 and 12 will take place at SSC.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the three-match ODI series by 1-0 after the first two matches were abandoned due to rain.

Both of the teams agreed to reschedule the third match as the series was interrupted by the rain.

After the second game being abandoned, the two teams played the match again when the third match was scheduled to be played. But ICC didn't give the green signal, meaning the match is counted as third game and Sri Lanka won the series, winning it by 58 runs.     BSS


