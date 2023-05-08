

Ripon leads Abahani to third straight victory in DPL Super League



The 20-year old claimed 4-45, which was instrumental in wrapping up Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led Rupganj for 230 in 47.2 overs. Abahani batters then batted with unwavering resolve to hunt down the target with 10 overs to spare, making 233-6.



Mahmudul Hasan with 76 and opener Naim Sheikh scored 56 to complement Mondol's effort in a victory that came easier than anticipation.



The victory kept Abahani in the top of the point table, bolstering their hope to regain the title after one season.



For Rupganj, Irfan Shukkur made team-high 52 and Chirag Jani added 50.



Electing to bat first, Rupganj made a disastrous start, being reduced to 35-3 with Tanzim Hasan Sakib, another pacer who was called up to second string Bangladesh for the series against West Indies A, breaking through with the wicket of Munim Shahriar.



Nahidul then claimed the wicket of danger man Parvez Hossain Emon (10) before Mondol got into act, dismissing Sabbir Rahman, caught by Naim Sheikh at mid-wicket.



The man in form Chirag Jani stood tall and accompanied by Irfan Shukkur's serene batting, appeared to bail the side out of danger. But Abahani hit back in the crucial moment as Anamul Haque Bijoy trapped Chirag Jani run out after he completed his half-century with five fours and one six.



His dismissal brought an end to the 81-run partnership. Shukkur gave the side a ray of hope with 38-run partnership with Jawad Ruyen but he too fell shortly after completing his half-century.



Khushdil Shah who took 2-42, gave the breakthrough, having Shukkur caught by Nahidul on 52.



Mondol then came back to his second spell with fire as he cleaned up Rupganj's tail with accurate bowling show. Amid Mondol's carnage, Rupganj captain Mashrafe struck 22 ball-26 with two fours and as many sixes to help the side propel past 200-run mark.



Abahani's task was easier after their openers Anamul Haque Bijoy and Naim Sheikh shared 72-run for the opening stand. But Anamul again perished to 30s' being out on 33 off 29 deliveries.



Naim however this time crossed fifty mark and scored a run-a-ball-56 before being out.



Mahmudul Hasan Joy then led the charge with a 76 ball-67, a knock that was built up with caution and aggression. His knock was particularly crucial as Abahani suffered some soft dismissals through the half-way mark, which raised a possibility of an upset. Mahmudul who was dismissed when the side was 19 runs away from the victory, ensured, there would be no upset.



Afif Hossain, fresh from a maiden DPL century in the previous game, scored 33.



In the day's other match, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club kept them in the title race with 13-run win over Prime Bank Cricket Club at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Saif Hassan led the victory with 83-run knock.



Elsewhere, Mahmudullah Riyad struck 71 and Abdul Majid hit 63 as Mohammedan Sporting Club bounced back to winning after losing two matches in super league with a 20-run win over Gazi Group Cricketers at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.



In the relegation league, Shinepukur crushed Agrani Bank by 140 runs for their second straight victory, thanks to a 116-run knock of Amite Hasan at BKSP-4 ground. �BSS



