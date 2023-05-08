India looking at all options to check wheat price spike

NEW DELHI, May 7: The government is looking at all options, including to impose stock limit on wheat to check hoarding while it won't lift the ban on export of the key foodgrain and atta this year to prevent any possibility of spike in domestic prices before the 2024 general election.





The prices of wheat at atta have reduced after the Centre offloaded wheat from its buffer stock earlier this year and due to arrival of fresh crop in the market.





"We will ensure the prices remain stable and there is no chance of relaxing the ban on wheat exports this year even after the end of procurement," said an official.





India had imposed a ban on wheat exports in May last year, except on shipments under government-togovernment arrangements for food security. Recently, Union food and commerce minister Piyush Goyal had said,





"We do believe that we will have to ensure adequate supplies for the Indian market and once the procurement period is over, we believe that it will be important that inflation is also contained in the country and therefore it is important that the wheat exports continue to remain banned." �TNN