Hungary seeks to strengthen trade ties with Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Hungary has shown interest in strengthening trade and business with Bangladesh, aiming to boost bilateral relations between the two countries.

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Péter Szijj�rt� expressed the interest at a meeting with Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi held at Budapest, according to a press statement.

Currently, Tipu Munshi is visiting Hungary on an invitation of the foreign affairs and trade ministry of the EU country. This is the first official visit of a Bangladeshi commerce minister to Hungary.

Mentioning different attractive facilities and investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh, Mr Munshi urged Hungarian businesses to expand trade and investment here.

He urged the Hungarian government to extend policy support and operational cooperation to Bangladesh.

At the same time, the commerce minister sought cooperation regarding the access of Bangladeshi goods to the global market, especially after the LDC graduation. The Hungarian minister assured the commerce minister of addressing the issue.

During the meeting, both the ministers expressed their satisfaction over the growth of past bilateral trade. They underscored the need for exploring new avenues for further expansion of the trade.

Cooperation in the areas of energy, civil aviation, railways, pharmaceuticals, leather, light engineering, IT services and medical equipment, among others, was discussed in the meeting.


