Nestle BD appoints new Chairman Deepal Abeywickrema, Managing Director of Nestlé Bangladesh PLC, has also been appointed as the chairman of the company with effect from April 6.





With over 30 years of experience at Nestlé, Deepal also served in India, Australia, Malaysia, and other countries where he gained a profound understanding of business dynamics, said a press release.







Under the dynamic leadership of Deepal, Nestlé has been recognised as the leading nutrition, health, and wellness company in Bangladesh, ensuring long-term sustainable growth and creating shared value for society.