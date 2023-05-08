Call money rate up on falling liquidity in banks ahead of Eid

Bangladesh Bank data showed that banks on an average borrowed Tk 6,000 crore in each working day from interbank call money market in April compared with Tk 5,100 crore in the previous month.





Demand for liquidity on the interbank money market continues to be high due to current liquidity shortage in the financial market. As a result, the call money market has heated up, leaving no choice for banks but to borrow at higher rates.





So, the weighted average interest rate in call money market remains as high as 6.04 per cent on May 3. The interbank call money market is a market where banks borrow and lend money to each other for a very short term, usually overnight or for a few days.





In this market, lenders provide short-term funds to borrowers who need immediate cash to meet their short-term financial requirements, such as to maintain their reserve requirements or to finance their daily operations.





Economic activities in the country reached at peak before Eid-ul-Fitr, leading to increased demand for cash. Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims, was celebrated in the country on April 22.





Even after the Eid, the demand for call money remained high, with daily average overnight borrowing from the interbank call money market amounting to Tk 6,713 crore on May 3 and Tk 6,404 crore on May 2.





According to central bank data, the amount of excess liquidity in banks dropped to Tk 1.37 lakh crore at the end of January 2023 from Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022. In December 2022, it dropped sharply to Tk 1,45,728 crore, down from Tk 1.53 lakh crore in November and Tk 1.69 lakh crore in October 2022.





Of the surplus liquidity in the banking sector, a few banks held the majority of the funds. According to bankers, the liquidity at banks continued to decline due to various reasons, such as high dollar sales by Bangladesh Bank, low deposit rates, inflationary pressures, and cash withdrawals in response to loan scams.





Some banks, including Islami Bank Bangladesh, have experienced a significant pressure from deposit withdrawal in recent months following media reports on various loan irregularities, they said.





They said the market liquidity situation came under more stress due to the injection of US dollars by the central bank in the market and that was why the circulation of money declined sharply.





The BB sold about $11 billion in the past eight months. So, the interbank call money rate has increased in recent days. In a span of seven months, the circulation of liquid money on the market dropped by about Tk 70,000 crore.





The circulation of excess liquidity from the money market reduced gradually as the country's inflation increased.