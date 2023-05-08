DSE ends mixed on volatility, CSE rises on buying

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed amid volatile trading while Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained on fresh buying on Sunday.





At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark DSEX index gained 0.18 points or 0.00 per cent to 6,269. The shariah-based index DSES increased by 0.77 points or 0.05 per cent to 1,368. However, the blue-chip index DS30 lost 0.81 points or 0.03 per cent to 2,203.





One of the main indicators of the market, DSE turnover stood at 846 crore, the turnover was Tk 666 crore on Thursday. Of the issues traded, 61 advanced, 76 declined, and 210 remained unchanged.





The top 10 companies by transaction are:- BSC, Eastern Housing, Sea Pearl Beach, Ekmi Laboratories, Intraco Refueling, Unique Hotels, LafargeHolcim, Navana Pharma, Gemini Sea Food and Amara Network.





The top 10 companies with price hikes are:- Khan Brothers PP, Suhrid Industries, Midland Bank, Hawa Well Textiles, Central Pharma, Yakin Polymers, Agni Systems, Mydas Finance, Ekmi Laboratories and Gemini Sea Food.





The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Eastern Bank, Sea Pearl Beach, Legacy Footwear, Rupali Life Insurance, ADN Telecom, Rahima Food, Amara Network, Monospool Paper, Prime Islami Life Insurance and Unique Hotel.





At the CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 89 points. 47 of the 187 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 51 decreased and the price of 89 remained unchanged. Tk 9.48 crore were traded.