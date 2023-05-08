Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 May, 2023, 2:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pakistan needs to repay $3.7b debt by June: Fitch

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

KARACHI, May 7: Pakistan needs to repay another $3.7 billion in external debt by the end of June 30 this year, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

During the entire current fiscal year, the country has been struggling to avoid default with the help of friendly countries and multilateral lending agencies but the next fiscal year is about to begin with another huge requirement of dollars.

In an interview with Bloomberg, a Fitch Rating official said Pakistan would have to repay $3.7bn up to June 2023. The Fitch official expects China would roll over a $2.4bn loan maturing next month.

According to the report, Pakistan has to pay $700m in May and $3bn in June. Despite support from Saudi Arabia and UAE, the IMF remained unsatisfied. Staff-level agreement for $1.1.bn could not be concluded.

The prime minister as well as the finance minister has been announcing that Pakistan has fulfilled all the pre-conditions to conclude the 9th review but the IMF is unmoved.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail recently told a private TV channel that the IMF should release the tranche since all the conditions have been met. Delaying the release of the tranche would have a bad impact on the economy.

However, the Fitch Ratings expects Pakistan and IMF to reach an agreement. Pakistan already received financial commitments from Saudi Arabia and UAE, it said.

Independent economists and analysts believe that both the default and restructuring of external debts would be greatly harmful to the economy. With the support of China Pakistan has been striving to avoid both situations.

China's foreign minister on Friday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit to discuss crucial matters including funding and loan rollovers.

Recently a high official from Pakistan visited China apparently to get support for the economy while the Chinese foreign minister is expected to announce some good news for the battered economy of Pakistan.

Beijing is the biggest trade partner of Islamabad but the balance of trade is grossly in favour of China. Pakistan has great scope to expand its exports to the second-largest economy in the world.

However, some experts maintain that Chinese power companies are not happy with the payment delays. The increasing power debt is a serious issue for China. Pakistan is also not allowing outflows of profits and dividends due to extremely poor foreign exchange reserves.    �Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF satisfied with recent macroeconomic developments: Bangladesh Bank
India looking at all options to check wheat price spike
Hungary seeks to strengthen trade ties with Bangladesh
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Call money rate up on falling liquidity in banks ahead of Eid
DSE ends mixed on volatility, CSE rises on buying
Ensure proper spending of public money: President
WaterAid BD with Sweden embassy launch WASH4UP -2


Latest News
Terrorists or militant groups in CHT won’t be spared: Asaduzzaman
Son held for killing father in Netrakona
135 Bangladeshi evacuees reach Jeddah from crisis-hit Sudan
EC satisfied with Azmat's explanation
PM urges Commonwealth to send diversified observers to see next polls
2 JU BCL leaders expelled over assault of trader, UP member
Blair meets Sheikh Hasina, praises Bangladesh's economic uplift
Keep calm and follow your commanders: DMP commissioner to subordinates
Information Minister tells lies round-the-clock: Fakhrul
Tigresses T20 warm up game in Sri Lanka washed out
Most Read News
Jahangir Alam files writ to get his candidature back
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
'Positive Bangladesh' in Paris awards journos for excellence
PM invites Bhutan to build economic zone in Kurigram
Chamber Judge upholds Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque's bail
'Arsa member' beaten to death by Rohingyas
New passport office at Aftabnagar
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000 evacuated
BNP won’t join any election under this govt: Fakhrul
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft