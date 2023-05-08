Video
Home Business

Marcel opens exclusive showroom in Ashulia

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023
Business Desk

Countries electronics brand Marcel has opened its exclusive showroom named 'Tamim Electronics' at at Kathgara Bazar in Ashulia, Savar.

Now, local consumers will get 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged Marcel brand's world-class advanced technologies frost, non-frost refrigerators, freezers, LED and smart televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, generators, fans and various electrical, electronics, home and kitchen appliances at affordable prices.

Deputy Managing Director of the company Md. Humayun Kabir, Marcel's Brand Ambassador popular film actor Amin Khan and renowned comedian Abu Hena Rony inaugurated the showroom on Saturday, says a press release.

Among others, Marcel Distributor Network's North Zone In-charge Md. Shakhawat Hossen, Ashulia Union Chairman Shahabuddin Madbar, Social Activist Abul Kalam Azad, Tamiz Uddin Sarker Public School's Founder and Headmaster Tamiz Uddin Sarker, Marcel's Divisional Sales Manager Shafiullah Liton, Tamim Electronics Proprietor Abu Rayhan and other local dignitaries were present.

After the showroom opening, 'Amra Vejal Mukto Khaddo Chai' (We want adulterated free food) organization in the financial supports of Marcel arranged an awareness program at Tamiz Uddin Sarker Public High School's playground.

With the participation of many people in the program, speakers delivered inspirational messages to create awareness on prevention of food adulteration under the slogan 'Our Bangladesh will be a country of unadulterated food'.

At the program, the winners in an essay writing competition on 'Harmful aspects of food adulteration' were awarded. Comedian Abu Hena Rony enthralled the audience by presenting funny jokes.

At showroom opening ceremony, Md. Humayun Kabir said: Marcel is one of the top and most popular brands in Bangladesh. Our aim is to deliver international quality products at affordable prices.

With the opening of this new showroom, customers in this area can now easily buy Marcel's products.

He also said, Marcel is engaged in conducting social activities, along with providing best products and services.

To ensure safe food, Marcel is creating awareness across the country through the organization titled 'We want adulterated free food'.

We strongly believe that our activities play an important role in preventing food adulteration.

Film Actor Amin Khan said, Marcel is manufacturing international standard products with attractive designs in its own production plant.

Various facilities like affordable price, easy installment, ISO standard fast and best after sales service though extensive sales and service network across the country have led the Marcel brand products to be top of the customers' preference in a short time.



