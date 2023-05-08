EDOTCO BD appoints Sunil Isaac as country Managing Director

EDOTCO Bangladesh, a leading telecommunications infrastructure services provider, has announced the appointment of Sunil Isaac as its new Country Managing Director.





With over 27 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Sunil will spearhead EDOTCO Bangladesh's expansion efforts, especially in building more towers to connect the unconnected and support the country's digital transformation, says a press release.





Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications markets in the world, and the demand for tower infrastructure is increasing at an unprecedented rate.







EDOTCO Bangladesh aims to address this growing demand, particularly in underserved areas, by working with the ecosystem players to intensify infrastructure availability and co-sharing.







The company believes there is a strong need for the government and the industry to work together to bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban populations to enable Smart Bangladesh's vision.





"Bangladesh is a priority market for EDOTCO, and we take great pride in being a partner of Bangladesh's digital transformation for over a decade.







We will continue our efforts alongside the ecosystem players to accelerate equitable connectivity and shape the future of digital connectivity in the country," said Adlan Tajudin, Group CEO of EDOTCO Group.





"Sunil's appointment as the new Country Managing Director of EDOTCO Bangladesh reinforces our commitment to providing world-class telecommunications infrastructure services and delivering innovative solutions that drive growth and sustainability.







Under his leadership, we are confident that EDOTCO Bangladesh will continue to be the country's leading tower infrastructure provider."





Sunil's leadership will ensure that EDOTCO Bangladesh's expansion plans are executed successfully. He will work closely with the company's talented local teams to drive growth and innovation, particularly in 5G and energy efficiency.







Sunil will also focus on building strong partnerships with stakeholders to ensure that EDOTCO Bangladesh is well-positioned to meet the needs of its customers and contribute to the country's digital transformation.





"I am thrilled to join EDOTCO Bangladesh at this exciting time in the company's growth journey," said Sunil Isaac.







"My focus will be on helping our customers to expand their reach to the unconnected or under-connected people by expanding our tower infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas.







I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation, build strong partnerships, and deliver value to our customers."





In addition to expanding its tower footprint, EDOTCO Bangladesh is also preparing for the next wave of technology innovation, including 5G and new spectrum rollouts.





The company is also committed to building a sustainable and resilient tower infrastructure in the country and has a strong track record of investing in efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency.





It currently operates and manages a portfolio of over 17,000 towers in the country, making it one of Bangladesh's leading tower infrastructure providers.