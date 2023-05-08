BTI inks MoU with Japanese firm Shimizu Corporation Building Technology and Ideas (BTI) Limited, the leading real estate company of Bangladesh, and Shimizu Corporation, a Japanese construction company, signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the BTI corporate office in Dhaka recently.





FR Khan, managing director of BTI, and Manabu Hirose, general manager, Bangladesh Branch Office of Shimizu Corporation, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.





The top officials from both the companies were present during the MoU signing ceremony.





"We believe that, this MoU will accelerate our pursuit of excellence and help establish benchmarks in Bangladesh's real estate sector by broadening the arena with cross-border engagements" said FR Khan.





Shimizu Corporation is one of the globally reputed construction and planning management companies and has successfully carried out constructions of several mega projects in Asia.







Recently, they have showed interest to invest in Bangladesh through partnerships with Bangladeshi organisations.





This MoU will benefit both BTI and Shimizu in enhancing their technical capacities and financial strength. In addition, it will open a new window for foreign direct investment in the real estate sector of Bangladesh.