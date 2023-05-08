Bank Asia re-elects Rumee A Hossain as EC Chairman Rumee A Hossain has been re-elected as Chairman of the Board Executive Committee (EC) of Bank Asia Ltd at the Board of Directors' meeting held recently, says a press release.





He is one of the Sponsor Directors of the Bank. Hossain is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in International Business Management.





He has more than 29 years of business experience in several industries such as Electronics, Telecom, Pharmaceuticals, IT and Publication.







He is the Managing Director of Rangs Industries Limited (Distributor of Toshiba and Samsung) and Romask Limited.