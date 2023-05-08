IBBL holds foundation training programme for probationary officers

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised a Foundation Training Course for probationary officers on Sunday.





Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.





Presided over by Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA, K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President, Abdul Hamid Miah, Senior Vice President, Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Vice President and Md. Sanaullah, First Assistant Vice President also addressed program.







40 Officers of the bank attended on this 15 days training course.