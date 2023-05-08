SIBL opens six sub-branches Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) opened six sub-branches through virtual platform at its head office on Sunday.





Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme, says a press release.







Among others, Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Director, and Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, spoke at the event.







Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, and senior officials were also present. Zonal Heads, Managers of different branches and sub-branch in-charges also joined the program virtually.







The sub-branches are Noapara Bazar Subbranch at Habigonj, Chowdhury Bazar Subbranch at Sylhet, Nilgonj Subbranch at Jashore, Kazipur Subbranch at Sirajgonj, Birampur Subbranch at Dinajpur, Dhalibari Subbranch at Dhaka.