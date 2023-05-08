Video
DPDC service week begins

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

DPDC service week begins

DPDC service week begins

Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) announced Electricity Service Week from 7th May to 13th May on the occasion of Engineers Day-2023 to be observed on Sunday (7th May), says a press release.

DPDC begins service week for the purpose of delivering uninterrupted electricity supply to the customers.

Service week was inaugurated at a function organised at DPDC Training Centre, Katabon on Sunday.

Bangladesh Awami League Science and Technology Affairs Secretary and former President of Engineers Institution Bangladesh (IEB) Engineer Md. Abdus Sabur  was present as chief guest in the ceremony while presided over by DPDC Managing Director Engineer Bikash Dewan.

DPDC customers will get services like speedy electricity reconnection, load augmentation, able to meter and customer name change, electricity bill revision, prepaid meter card recharge and prompt receipt and resolution of electricity related complaints from this service week.

Consumers will get immediate access to these services through 36 NOCSB divisions of DPDC. Engineers Day-2023 DPDC organised a discussion meeting in the sideline.

DUET Vice-Chancellor Prof M Habibur Rahman was present as a special guest.  IEB Vice President Engineer Nuruzzaman, other noted persons and DPDC officials are also present there.



