Monday, 8 May, 2023, 2:55 AM
BD-Thai chamber elects Shams Mahmud as President

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

Shams Mahmud has been elected as the President of the Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI) for 2023-2025.

The appointment was made in the 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BTCCI held in Dhaka Club Ltd recently, says a press release.

Md Munir Hossain and Md Salem Sulaiman have been elected as senior vice president and vice president respectively along with Shamima Rahman, director administration and Mohammad Junaed-Ibne Ali, director finance for the same period.

The other newly elected directors are Abul Kashem Khan, Mohammed Hussain Sattar, Jafer Ummeed Khan, Shuchat Suntipada, Kiatkati Chaopaknam, Shahzada A Hamid, Md. Ahsanuzzaman, Brahmanda Pratap Barua, Zubair Hassan Chowdhury and M K Karim Antu.

Mahmud is a leading entrepreneur in the textile and readymade garment sector in Bangladesh.

He is the Managing Director of Shasha Denims Ltd, Shasha Garments and Shasha Textiles and director of EOS Textiles Ltd, Track Innovative Technologies Ltd. and Fly Dhaka Airlines Ltd.

He is the secretary general of the Consular Corps Bangladesh (CCB) and vice president of the Bangladesh-Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BPCCI). He is a former president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI).

Md Munir Hossain, Sr vice president, is the director of Vertex Group, a top level business house of readymade garment sector in Bangladesh.

He is a director of The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Director of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh and Exporters Association of Bangladesh.

He is also former vice president of Bangladesh -Thai Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BTCCI), Shippers' Council of Bangladesh and former director of BGMEA. He is a civil sponsor of Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC).

Md Salem Sulaiman, vice president, is the Managing Director of Massons Polymer Corporation, Lalbagh Metal Industries Ltd. and Champion & Massons Ltd.

He is holding various positions of some other businesses and social organizations. He is also former director of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI).

The election of BTCCI was conducted by Engr. Rashed Maksud Khan, Chairman of the Election Board and former president of DCCI and BTCCI.



