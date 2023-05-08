Video
Monday, 8 May, 2023, 2:55 AM
Home Business

US-Bangla launches attractive Maldives tour package

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

The US-Bangla has launched an attractive tour package to Maldives offering stay at many of its islands and attractive hotels at highly reduced cost.

The airlines has announced stay for 2 nights and 3 days on any island or mainland in a package starting from Tk 43,990 which includes Dhaka-Maldives-Dhaka return air ticket.

It also includes 2 nights hotel stay, buffet breakfast, free Wi-Fi facility with pick-drop from Male airport to hotel by state-of-the-art speedboat. Packages are prepared on a twin share basis. Apart from twin sharing, there are various packages for single or baby and children.

US- Bangla has announced an offer of attractive package starting at Tk 43,990 at Hotel icom Marina Sea View, Hotel Triton Beach, Hotel Triton Prestige & Spa, Hotel Arena Beach, Hotel Kani Grand, Hotel Kani Palm in Maafushi Island, a very popular island 20 minutes away from Male Airport.
 
Bangla Paradise Island Resort in Maldives is a well-known island that is at the heart of everything that tourists love. Minimum Tk 89,990 inclusive of full board, air ticket, airport-resort transfer in Beach Villa on sharing basis.

In addition, US-Bangla is offering a full board package at Sun Island, a symbol of beauty in beach villas, on a sharing basis at a minimum of Tk 10,1990 for resort-airport transfer via C-plane.

Hotel Unima Grande has is offering an attractive package including airport-hotel transfer, buffet breakfast, Dhaka-Maldives return ticket for two nights and three days on a sharing basis in Maldive capital Male for Tk 39,990

Tourists can bear extra cost per night for an extra night stay in the package. The package is not changeable in any way after finalization. Subject to conditions, the package can be collected from any US-Bangla sales office, said a press release.


