Bidi workers hold human chain, demand fair price, lower tariff

Tobacco farmers, traders, and Bidi workers formed a human chain in Lalmonirhat in demand of their four points including protection of domestic tobacco and Bidi industry including reduction of tariff from 18 taka to 16 taka in the next budget.





The human chain was held in front of the Lalmonirhat District Commissioner's office on Sunday. At the end of the human chain, they handed out a memorandum containing four demands to Prime Minister through the District Commissioner.







The demands are- the protection of domestic tobacco farmers and industry, stopping the sale of tobacco to foreign multinational companies without a fair price of tobacco, reduction of Bidi tariff from 18 takas to 16 takas for the benefit of tobacco farmers, and stopping the hostility of multinational companies to tobacco farmers.





The speakers in the human chain said the soil and climate of the greater Rangpur region are compatible with tobacco cultivation. We have to earn our livelihood for the family by farming tobacco and this tobacco is used in the Bidi industry.







Greater Rangpur has about 200 Bidi factories but due to conspiracies of the British American Tobacco Company, the domestic labor-intensive Bidi industry is facing destruction. Factories are closing for excessive taxation in the Bidi industry.







Farmers are failing to sell their tobacco leaf because Bidi factories are closed and the tobacco farmers are facing serious financial loss. Therefore, farmers strongly demand strong protection to local domestic tobacco industry.







The speakers also said that the British-American Tobacco Company was holding the tobacco farmers hostage. They are forcing tobacco farmers to sell tobacco leaf to them at low price thus depriving them fair value for the tobacco leaf.







The demand of the moment is to stop selling tobacco to multinational companies without a fair price. In such a situation, it is absolutely necessary to seek the intervention of the Prime Minister to stop the aggression of multinational companies on fair price of tobacco.







Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation Acting President Amin Uddin BSc, Vice President Nazim Uddin, Bidi Workers Leader Abul Hasnat Lavlu, Lutfor Rahman were present in the programme among others.