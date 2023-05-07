Teesta Bachao Sangram Parishad demands implementation of Teesta Master Plan  

Speakers at rally organised by Teesta Bachao Nodi Bachao Sangram Parishad, an organisation working to protect Teesta River , on Saturday put forward a six-point demand, including speedy implementation of 'Teesta Master Plan' and suspension of Indian project on the upstream of the river to save Teesta from erosion and siltation and to ensure its rightful water share.



They said that the fight to implement the Teesta master plan was not against any government or party, but to save the Teesta River and the North Bengal.



They demanded "a common budget for North Bengal's development".



Speaking as special quest Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, MP, said, "Our demand is very clear. India faces no problem in taking Teesta water. But acquiring 1,000 acres of land, digging canals and carrying water cannot be allowed."



No conspiracy will be allowed on the Teesta agreement, he said, adding, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown it to the World Bank by constructing the Padma Bridge.



"We appeal to the Prime Minister to implement Teesta Master Plan with our own funds like Padma Bridge.



Bangabandhu initiated treaty on Teesta River but after 1975 it did not happen. the Prime Minister has come a long way. We believe you can do it," Menon added.



He said that the proposal will be presented in parliament in the next budget session.



JSD President Hasanul Haque Inu, MP, said, "No politics and foul politics will be accepted on Teesta agreement or master plan. Everyone should work together to develop North Bengal."



He said, "Water problem will not be solved only by signing Teesta water sharing agreement. There will be no solution without the Teesta master plan. So we want implementation of Teesta master plan without waiting for the Teesta agreement."



"North Bengal's famine has been solved by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We hope to give funds for implementation of Teesta Master Planb in this budget.



"Implemenation of Teesta Mastewr Plan needs Tk 8.5 thousand crore. Teesta is now the bane of North Bengal. This is our call to save the people of Teesta basin from that curse," Inu added.



Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, said, "We are not agitating against the government. We have come because of our need."



The people will elect representatives in the coming days to implement the Teesta Master Plan. If the people's representatives from the areas around Teesta do not play a role to implement the Teesta Master Plan, the people in Teesta basin will show you red cards during elections.



Jatiya Party Presidium Member Shamim Haider Patwari. MP, JSD General Secretary Nazmul Haque Pradhan, Teesta Bachao Nadi Bachao Sangram Parishad Standing Committee Member Shafiqul Islam Kanu also spoke as special guests.



Teesta Bachao Nadi Bachao Sangram Parishad President Nazrul Islam Haqqani presided over the rally. Shafiar Rahman, General Secretary of the organisation, conducted rally.



Chairmen of upazila parishads in Rangpur division and the leaders of other political parties spoke demanding implementation of Teesta master plan with own funds.



They called for elimination of development disparity in Rangpur division.



Six-point demand includes, speedy implementation of the 'Tista Master Plan' to protect the Teesta River. Signing Teesta agreement with India on the basis of fair share as a common river, construction of reservoirs to maintain the flow of water in the Teesta River throughout the year, establishing upstream connections with the tributaries and distributaries the Teesta River and resuming of water transportation, Free Teesta tributaries and distributaries from land grabbers and illegal occupants, .



Eviction of all illegal structures from the banks of Teesta, taking legal action against sand miners and traders.



The six point demand also includes, protection of interest of farmers affected by Teesta erosion, flood and drought. Rehabilitation of people displaced by erosion as well as landless, homeless and fishermen, development of cooperative and agro-based industries to protect the interest of farmers in the Teesta Master Plan, compensating those to be affected by the implementation of the Master Plan.



Providing employment of the people on Teesta banks on priority basis.