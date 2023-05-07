Hasina's homecoming day today defying ban on her return

May 7, a red letter day in the history of the nation, as Awami League President and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home on this day in 2007 defying a ban on her homecoming during the state of emergency.



On this day in 2007, amid the state of emergency declared by the then caretaker government, Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina returned to the country en route to London, after receiving treatments in the United States, defying all obstacles and conspiracy, said a press release of AL yesterday.



At that time, the then caretaker government imposed an illegal ban on Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. The caretaker government was involved in a conspiracy to prevent Sheikh Hasina from entering Bangladesh. But the Awami League president announced to return to the country ignoring the illegal ban of the then government.



Protests against illegal bans erupted worldwide. The then caretaker government was forced to lift the ban on her homecoming under the pressure of Sheikh Hasina's determination, courage and the democracy-loving people.



She was arrested on July 16, 2007, in a conspiracy case. He was detained until her release on parole on June 11, 2008. Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina returned home on December 4 after going abroad for treatment. Democracy in Bangladesh was restored through a massive movement and struggle under the courageous and far-sighted leadership of Sheikh Hasina. BSS

