Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

'Positive Bangladesh' in Paris awards journos for excellence

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

11Mamunur Rashid back from Paris22
An international conference titled 'Positive Bangladesh' was held at the Ball Room of Campanile Hotel in Paris last week organized by All Europe Bangladesh Press Club.

Besides journalists, businessmen, socialites, politicians and many other professionals participated in the conference.

The programme was conductor by Faisal Ahmed Deep, President of the press club. Sharif Al Momin Chief Adviser of the organization President of the international conference.  BCATF President Fakhrul Akam Salim was chief guest.

At the beginning of the programme, the National Anthem of Bangladesh was sung in a chorus the assembled participants and a minute's silence was observed in memory of all the martyrs who died in the Liberation War and Language Movement. The leaders of all levels of the organization welcomed the invited guests with flowers.

Special guests were Shah Group Chairman Satar Ali Sumon, former councillor of Lisbon, Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) General Secretary Mamunur Rashid, Mirza Group President Mirza Mazharul, Saleh Ahmad Chowdhury, Cumilla Samiti Adviser Mohammad Ali, Bangabandhu Foundation Vice President Ashraf Islam, Development Women's Association President Toufika Shaheed, prominent businessman Milton Sarkar, among others.

Guests from at least 17 countries of Europe, Middle East and Africa, including Canada were invited.

  In the conference the speakers pressed for the freedom of press, welfare of remittance fighters, the role of expatriates in the formation of positive Bangladesh.

The speakers praised the journalists and said that every member of this organization is the watchman of Bengali media in Europe as a fearless soldier in objective journalism.

NRB CIP Toufiquzzman Palash and Sheikh Alamin, BBC Executive Director Jana Martin, Sarkar Group Chairman Lutfar Rahman Sarkar, prominent businessman, Shahadat Hossain, Mozammel Alam Dipu, founder and entrepreneur Abu Iman, for their special contribution to the economy of Bangladesh and special role in the social service sector. Administrative officer AM Azad, organization and entrepreneur Mizanur Rahman Khan were given Community Award. In addition, five  meritorious individuals were awarded with the award.

In the event, Md Riaz Hossain, News 24 Italy correspondent, Fatema Rahman Ruma, DBC Germany correspondent, Mohammad Aslamuzzaman, RTV Italy correspondent won recognition as Europe's best journalists of 2023.

Earlier, General Secretary Farooq Ahmed Mollah, Senior Vice President Mahbub Syed, Finance Secretary Mahbub Hossain, Member Golam Rabbani Raja gave welcome speech.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta Bachao Sangram Parishad demands implementation of Teesta Master Plan  
Hasina's homecoming day today defying ban on her return
'Positive Bangladesh' in Paris awards journos for excellence
BD, Britain sign deal for initiating aviation partnership
Sudan's warring parties to meet for talks in Saudi Arabia
BD-born Malaysian, Dato Amin, deprives workers of rich potential of sector
Sunak lauds Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Viqarunnisa Noon School and College champion in irregularities


Latest News
Dhaka’s air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000evacuated
Four arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 120 cr in Ukhiya
President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bangladesh, UK ink deal to establish 'Aviation Partnership'
Two children drown in pond in Ctg
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
UP member among seven held for raping RMG worker in Shariatpur
Most Read News
UK PM admires PM Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt JnU student dies
PM joins coronation of King Charles III
Amendment to law to try Jamaat underway: Anisul
Low pressure may form over Bay by May 8
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
6 injured in BCL attack at DU, JCD alleges
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
Nazmul Huda’s daughter made Trinamool BNP chairman
China mediating for Rohingya repatriation: Yao Wen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft