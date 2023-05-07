'Positive Bangladesh' in Paris awards journos for excellence

11Mamunur Rashid back from Paris22

An international conference titled 'Positive Bangladesh' was held at the Ball Room of Campanile Hotel in Paris last week organized by All Europe Bangladesh Press Club.



Besides journalists, businessmen, socialites, politicians and many other professionals participated in the conference.



The programme was conductor by Faisal Ahmed Deep, President of the press club. Sharif Al Momin Chief Adviser of the organization President of the international conference. BCATF President Fakhrul Akam Salim was chief guest.



At the beginning of the programme, the National Anthem of Bangladesh was sung in a chorus the assembled participants and a minute's silence was observed in memory of all the martyrs who died in the Liberation War and Language Movement. The leaders of all levels of the organization welcomed the invited guests with flowers.



Special guests were Shah Group Chairman Satar Ali Sumon, former councillor of Lisbon, Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) General Secretary Mamunur Rashid, Mirza Group President Mirza Mazharul, Saleh Ahmad Chowdhury, Cumilla Samiti Adviser Mohammad Ali, Bangabandhu Foundation Vice President Ashraf Islam, Development Women's Association President Toufika Shaheed, prominent businessman Milton Sarkar, among others.



Guests from at least 17 countries of Europe, Middle East and Africa, including Canada were invited.



In the conference the speakers pressed for the freedom of press, welfare of remittance fighters, the role of expatriates in the formation of positive Bangladesh.



The speakers praised the journalists and said that every member of this organization is the watchman of Bengali media in Europe as a fearless soldier in objective journalism.



NRB CIP Toufiquzzman Palash and Sheikh Alamin, BBC Executive Director Jana Martin, Sarkar Group Chairman Lutfar Rahman Sarkar, prominent businessman, Shahadat Hossain, Mozammel Alam Dipu, founder and entrepreneur Abu Iman, for their special contribution to the economy of Bangladesh and special role in the social service sector. Administrative officer AM Azad, organization and entrepreneur Mizanur Rahman Khan were given Community Award. In addition, five meritorious individuals were awarded with the award.



In the event, Md Riaz Hossain, News 24 Italy correspondent, Fatema Rahman Ruma, DBC Germany correspondent, Mohammad Aslamuzzaman, RTV Italy correspondent won recognition as Europe's best journalists of 2023.



Earlier, General Secretary Farooq Ahmed Mollah, Senior Vice President Mahbub Syed, Finance Secretary Mahbub Hossain, Member Golam Rabbani Raja gave welcome speech.



