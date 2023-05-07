Video
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:33 AM
Home Front Page

BD, Britain sign deal for initiating aviation partnership

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

A Joint Communique has been signed between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom (UK) with the aim of establishing an 'Aviation Partnership' for the necessary cooperation in the development of Bangladesh's aviation sector, including the purchase of passenger and cargo aircraft from Airbus.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and UK's Investment Minister Lord Dominic Johnson signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at a function at the United Kingdom on Friday, said a press release in Dhaka on Saturday.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzal Hossain Mia and UK's Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Bangladesh Roshanara Ali MP were present during the signing ceremony.

After signing the Joint Communique, through a delightful tweet, Lord Dominic Johnson expressed UK's commitment in strengthening Bangladesh's aviation sector and commented that Bangladesh's aviation industry will be strengthened through an effective 'Aviation Partnership' and new jobs will be created in both countries.

Bangladesh's trade and investment relations with the United Kingdom and the other European partners of Airbus are supposed to be strengthened along with the development of Bangladesh's aviation industry through this initiative.

BSS adds: Bangladesh can also get long-term credit facilities from the UK Export Finance scheme on easy terms for the purchase of aircraft from Airbus.

Salman F Rahman expressed his satisfaction and said that as a result of this initiative, a long term and effective relationship can be established between Airbus and Bangladesh Biman through which the current relationship between Bangladesh, UK, France, Germany and EU can be strengthened further.


