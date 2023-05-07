Viqarunnisa Noon School and College champion in irregularities



With regard to illegally increasing tuition fees, admitting excess students and appointing employees, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College has emerged as the unbeaten champion.



There are also allegations that Viqarunnisa Noon School and College flouts rules and regulation of the government.



Allegations of misappropriation of money have been made against the members of the governing body.



There is allegation that 162 excess students were admitted by Acting Principal Keka Roy Chowdhury.



Asked about the issue she said, "Why do people call me when negative news comes. I know what you will say. We are trying to take appropriate action. Why should I admit 162 excess students?"



After the government appointed two education cadre teachers as Principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, irregularities, corruption continued and chaos occurred.



In 2018, according to allegations, 1,120 excess students were admitted.



In 2019, the governing body admitted 443 excess students without taking the principal's signature.



For this reason the Education Ministry took action against a former Acting Principal.



However, no action was taken against any member of the governing body.



This year, Acting Principal Keka Roy Chowdhury admitted 162 excess students in class one.



No action was taken against her as she is loyal to the governing body.



Neither the Education Ministry, nor the Department of Secondary and Higher Education took any action against the Chairman and members of the governing body.



Without admission forms, the governing body admitted 443 excess students and blamed Hasina Begum for the irregularity though she was Acting Principal for 75 days.



In 2020, there was a complaint against government appointed Acting Principal Fawzia for admitting excess students.



Regarding the complaint of excess students, the then Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid said that Tk 10 lakh was taken to admit each student in Class One in Viqarunnisa School and College. "



That's why we introduced the lottery system for admission to Class One, Nurul Islam Nahid said on December 5, 2019, the day of the publication of the investigation report of Aritri, student of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, after she had committed suicide.



When the allegations of corruption surfaced in 2019, the governing body attempted to appoint a Principal without following the rules.



After receiving complaints, the Ministry of Education foiled the attempts of the governing body.



In 2020, the governing body attempted to appoint a Vice Principal without following the rules, after failing again, the governing body appointed 69 teachers and administrative staff tampering the rules and regulations.



The Education Ministry stepped in and cancelled the appointment of 69 teachers and administrative staff.



In 2021, A four-member ad hoc committee was appointed with Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Khalilur Rahman as its Chairman,Principal Kamrunnahar as member secretary, non-MPO teacher Dr Farhana Khanam, guardians' representative Abu Saleh Mohammad Ferdous Khan as members.



The Dhaka Education Board approved this committee for six months on the condition that it elect a governing body.



The ad hoc committee failed to elect a governing body within the stipulated six months, but appointed 69 teachers bypassing the rules and regulations.



This irregularity led parents to file a written complaint to the Inspection and Audit Department, demanding investigation.



Asked whether the ad hoc committee can appoint teachers, Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar said, "The ad hoc committee can neither appoint nor dismiss them."

