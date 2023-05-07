Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Viqarunnisa Noon School and College champion in irregularities

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Shaikh Shahrukh


With regard to illegally increasing tuition fees, admitting excess  students  and appointing employees, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College has emerged as the unbeaten champion.

There are also allegations that Viqarunnisa Noon School and College flouts rules and regulation of the government.  

Allegations of misappropriation of money have been made against the members of the governing body.
 
There is allegation that 162 excess students were admitted by Acting Principal Keka Roy Chowdhury.

Asked about the issue she said, "Why do people call me when negative news comes. I know what you will say. We are trying to take appropriate action. Why should I admit 162 excess students?"

After the government appointed two education cadre teachers as Principal of  Viqarunnisa Noon School and College,  irregularities, corruption continued and chaos occurred.

In 2018, according to allegations, 1,120 excess students were admitted.
 
In 2019, the governing body admitted 443 excess students without taking the principal's signature.  

For this reason the Education Ministry took action against a former Acting Principal.
 
However, no action was taken against any member of the governing body.

This year, Acting Principal Keka Roy Chowdhury admitted 162 excess students in class one.

No action was taken against her as she is loyal to the governing body.  

Neither the Education Ministry, nor the Department of Secondary and Higher Education took any action against the Chairman and members of the governing body.

Without admission forms, the governing body admitted 443 excess students and blamed Hasina Begum for the irregularity though she was Acting Principal for 75 days.

In 2020, there was a complaint against government appointed Acting Principal Fawzia for admitting excess students.

Regarding the complaint of excess students, the then Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid said that Tk 10 lakh was taken to admit each student in Class One  in Viqarunnisa School and College. "

That's why we introduced the lottery system for  admission to Class One, Nurul Islam Nahid said on December 5, 2019, the day of the publication of the investigation report of Aritri, student of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, after she had committed suicide.

When the allegations of corruption surfaced in 2019, the governing body attempted to appoint a  Principal without following the rules.

After receiving complaints, the Ministry of Education foiled the attempts of the governing body.
 
In 2020, the governing body attempted to appoint a Vice Principal without following the rules, after failing again, the governing body  appointed 69 teachers and  administrative staff  tampering  the rules and regulations.

The Education Ministry stepped in and cancelled the appointment of 69 teachers and administrative staff.

In 2021, A four-member ad hoc committee was appointed with Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Khalilur Rahman as its Chairman,Principal Kamrunnahar as member secretary, non-MPO teacher Dr Farhana Khanam, guardians' representative Abu Saleh Mohammad Ferdous Khan as members.  

The Dhaka Education Board approved this committee for six months on the condition that it elect a governing body.

The ad hoc committee failed to elect a governing body within the stipulated six months, but appointed 69 teachers bypassing the rules and regulations.

This irregularity led parents to file a written complaint to the Inspection and Audit Department, demanding investigation.

Asked whether the ad hoc committee can  appoint teachers, Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar said, "The ad hoc committee can neither appoint nor dismiss them."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta Bachao Sangram Parishad demands implementation of Teesta Master Plan  
Hasina's homecoming day today defying ban on her return
'Positive Bangladesh' in Paris awards journos for excellence
BD, Britain sign deal for initiating aviation partnership
Sudan's warring parties to meet for talks in Saudi Arabia
BD-born Malaysian, Dato Amin, deprives workers of rich potential of sector
Sunak lauds Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Viqarunnisa Noon School and College champion in irregularities


Latest News
Dhaka’s air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000evacuated
Four arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 120 cr in Ukhiya
President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bangladesh, UK ink deal to establish 'Aviation Partnership'
Two children drown in pond in Ctg
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
UP member among seven held for raping RMG worker in Shariatpur
Most Read News
UK PM admires PM Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt JnU student dies
PM joins coronation of King Charles III
Amendment to law to try Jamaat underway: Anisul
Low pressure may form over Bay by May 8
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
6 injured in BCL attack at DU, JCD alleges
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
Nazmul Huda’s daughter made Trinamool BNP chairman
China mediating for Rohingya repatriation: Yao Wen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft