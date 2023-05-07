Video
Prez, PM greet King Charles III

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday extended congratulations to King Charles III on the occasion of his historic coronation.

"I have the honour to extend my heartiest felicitations on the occasion of the Coronation of Your Majesty, King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla with my most sincere wishes for a long, prosperous and happy reign," President said in a congratulatory message.

President Shahabuddin said: "I look forward to further deepening the friendship and cooperation between our two Commonwealth nations working in close concert with Your Majesty".

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a congratulatory message,"On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I extend our heartiest felicitations on the glorious occasion of Your Majesty's and Her Majesty Queen Camilla's historic Coronation."

The premier offered her wholehearted support to King Charles III as the new Monarch of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Head of the Commonwealth.    BSS


