Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM attends coronation of King

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

LONDON, May 6: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the coronation of UK's King Charles III in London on Saturday morning (local time).

Buckingham Palace hosted the coronation of the King and the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey. The King, who is being crowned, is the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

Earlier on Friday, the Bangladesh Prime Minister attended the King's reception for heads of states, governments and overseas representatives at Buckingham Palace in advance of the coronation of the King and the Queen Consort. Besides, Sheikh Hasina had interaction with UK King Charles III and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as she attended the Commonwealth Leaders Event at the Commonwealth Secretariat on Friday.

The PM is expected to return home on May 9, concluding her 15-day three-nation visit to Japan, the USA and the UK.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta Bachao Sangram Parishad demands implementation of Teesta Master Plan  
Hasina's homecoming day today defying ban on her return
'Positive Bangladesh' in Paris awards journos for excellence
BD, Britain sign deal for initiating aviation partnership
Sudan's warring parties to meet for talks in Saudi Arabia
BD-born Malaysian, Dato Amin, deprives workers of rich potential of sector
Sunak lauds Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Viqarunnisa Noon School and College champion in irregularities


Latest News
Dhaka’s air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000evacuated
Four arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 120 cr in Ukhiya
President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bangladesh, UK ink deal to establish 'Aviation Partnership'
Two children drown in pond in Ctg
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
UP member among seven held for raping RMG worker in Shariatpur
Most Read News
UK PM admires PM Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt JnU student dies
PM joins coronation of King Charles III
Amendment to law to try Jamaat underway: Anisul
Low pressure may form over Bay by May 8
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
6 injured in BCL attack at DU, JCD alleges
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
Nazmul Huda’s daughter made Trinamool BNP chairman
China mediating for Rohingya repatriation: Yao Wen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft