PM attends coronation of King

LONDON, May 6: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the coronation of UK's King Charles III in London on Saturday morning (local time).



Buckingham Palace hosted the coronation of the King and the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey. The King, who is being crowned, is the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.



Earlier on Friday, the Bangladesh Prime Minister attended the King's reception for heads of states, governments and overseas representatives at Buckingham Palace in advance of the coronation of the King and the Queen Consort. Besides, Sheikh Hasina had interaction with UK King Charles III and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as she attended the Commonwealth Leaders Event at the Commonwealth Secretariat on Friday.



The PM is expected to return home on May 9, concluding her 15-day three-nation visit to Japan, the USA and the UK. UNB



