Forex reserves far below IMF requirement

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has to clear the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) payment this week after which the foreign exchange reserves will stand far below the IMF requirement in June.



According to BB officials, $1.2 billion will be cleared as import payments in mid this week from existing $31.06 billion in reserves and after the payment the reserves will fall to $29.86 billion.



As per the IMF formula of calculating reserves, actual reserves will be less by $10 billion at $19.86 billion, a shortfall of $4.14 billion from $24 billion required by the IMF in June for getting the second installment of its approved loans.



Foreign currency earnings from remittance and exports are unlikely to meet the shortfall as the commercial banks are holding greenback due to pressure for opening letters of credits and meeting other expenses.



Asked a senior Bangladesh Bank official said commercial banks usually sell dollar to Bangladesh Bank after meeting their expenses but over last several months it did not happen.



He said that BB had to inject dollar to them to meet their growing pressure for paying import bills.

He said, "Now two months are at hand to meet IMF requirements, so we are waiting and calculating how the shortfall will be met."



He said as the commercials banks deal with exports and remittance, as per central bank policy, after meeting foreign currencies' expenses and requirements they have to sell the remaining dollar to Bangladesh Bank.



But as currently they are under pressure BB is unlikely to get dollar from them to meet the IMF required amount.



According to Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau in April the export earnings stood at $4 billion and as per central bank data remittance inflow from expatriate Bangladeshis stood at $1.7 billion.



Out of the total of $5.7 billion, commercial banks may sell a small amount to Bangladesh Bank. But it is not certain.



The foreign exchange reserves with BB are calculated with the funds for export developments, foreign currency loans to Payra Deep Sea Port and loans extended to Sri Lanka, which together, after ACU payment this week will stand at $29.86 billion.



When Bangladesh sought credit, the IMF asked for reforms in the banking and financial systems.



The IMF suggested for maintaining $24 billion in the reserve with the BB to avail its second installment of loan.



The IMF disbursed first installment of $476.27 million to Bangladesh in February, out of approved credit of $4.7 billion.



BB chief economist Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman said, "We are working on the issue how to meet the IMF requirement of keeping $24 billion in the reserves in June."



He said, "We are assessing how to make up the shortfall."



