Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:32 AM
Release Khaleda, restore democracy: Mosharraf

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent


BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Saturday said, "Like other dictatorial government Awami League will not give up power peacefully, they will resign power within the people's movement."  

Speaking at a human chain programme organized by the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal in front of the National Press Club he demanded unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Mosharraf said that those who are in power in the country today are dictators. They want to cling to power by killing democracy and silencing the voice of those who speak truth.

"Due to their political vendetta, today Khaleda Zia is under house arrest," mentioning that he said, "The people of this country want the release of Begum Khaleda Zia and restoration of democracy under her leadership." "The sooner the current Awami League government can be bring down from power, the better for the country and the people," he added. "BNP observed peaceful sectional programme. The police of this government obstructed our leaders and activists. Ignoring all the obstacles, the people made every programme a success," he added.

He also said that this government has no responsibility towards the people. Like 1972 to 1975, they have destroyed the economy by looting, corruption in the name of mega projects and money laundering. They killed democracy by patronizing corruption in every institution.


