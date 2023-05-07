Video
Man held with 50,000 Yaba pills sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

Saiful Islam, a drug dealer arrested with 50,000 pieces of Yaba from Sundarban Courier Service in Motijheel area on Friday, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Saturday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Islam Mallick passed the order after hearing on the prayer of the inspector of the  Narcotics Control Department (DNC).

Earlier on Friday night a team of the DNC arrested the drug dealer Saiful Islam with 50,000 Yaba pills from Sundarban Courier Service in Motijheel area of the capital.

The DNC official produced Saiful before the court with a prayer to keep him in jail until the investigation was completed.

Zafrullah Kajal, Additional Director of  Dhaka Divisional Office of the Narcotics Control  said  a team of  Faridpur district DNC conducted a raid on the ground floor of Sundarban Courier Service in Dilkusha commercial area of Motijheel on Friday night. At this time, 250 Yaba packets were recovered in a large transparent polythene bag carefully hidden in the middle of a larger bag. The product was packed in 200 pieces per bag.



