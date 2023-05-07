One more steel mills explosion victim dies, death toll now 5



Another worker, who sustained 95 per cent burn injuries in an explosion at a steel re-rolling mills in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj on Thursday evening, died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka.



Golam Rabbani alias Rabbi, 35, son of Oliar Rahman of Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district, succumbed to their injuries around 10:45pm on Friday. Now the death toll from the accident rose to five.



Earlier, Yeasin, 35, of Itna upazila of Kishorganj, who sustained 97 per cent burns, died on Thursday night and Ayan, 20, with 95 per cent injures breathed his last on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital. Later, Alamgir, 30, succumbed to their injuries around noon on Friday.



Two more critically injured workers- Ibrahim, 32, with 28 per cent burn injuries and Jewel 35, 97 per cent injuries, are still undergoing treatment at the institute, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, In-charge of DMCH police outpost.



