PCT likely to go into operation next month under Saudi  co RSGT management

CHATTOGRAM, May 6: The Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is expected to go into operation in June.



The CPA and the RSGT, operator of Red Sea Gateway Terminal, prepared a 300-page report with over 100 terms and conditions suitable for both the parties for the operation of the PCT, CPA sources said.

The report is expected to be signed next month, sources added.



Sources further said, a concession agreement means that the Jeddha based Saudi Arabian company RSGT has been granted the rights to operate and manage the PCT for a certain period of time, likely through formal bidding process which has already been signed. The framework agreement has outlined the terms and conditions of the concession, such as the duration of the agreement, the obligations of both parties, and the fees or revenue-sharing arrangements.



After signing the report, the RSGT may begin operation of PCT in June, CPA sources confirmed.



CPA sources said, the construction of Patenga Container Terminal have already been completed and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by June. The terminal is expected to handle four lakh containers and oil tankers. The Ministry of Shipping and Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) signed a framework of mutual cooperation for the PCT on the sidelines of the Bangladesh Business Summit on March 11.



Meanwhile, in July 2022, RSGT, operator of the largest and busiest terminal facility in Saudi Arabia, was selected by the Ministry of Shipping as the preferred operator for the new US$240 million, 445,000 TEU capacity PCT facility at Chattogram.



According to CPA sources, the RSGT has been appointed as the operator of PCT under Public Private Partnership (PPP).



Earlier, International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank has been appointed as the Transaction Adviser of the project. The IFC is expected to submit a report on the requirement of equipment. Then the RSGT will procure the necessary equipment and will go for full operation likely in June.



Meanwhile, the trial operation of the Terminal began on November 15 last year with the handling of imported rice.



To cater to the demand of the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA had started the construction works of the PCT with the assistance of Bangladesh Army. The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 11 metre draft will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal.



With the completion of the project, the vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of terminal being very near the estuary of Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore within the target.



