Kalurghat Bridge

Renovation works may begin in June

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, May 6: The renovation works of the existing age old Kalurghat Bridge over the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram are expected to begin in June.

Dr Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Secretary of Railway Ministry disclosed it in a meeting held in Chattogram Circuit House on Saturday.

He also confirmed that the renovation works of the bridge would be completed in six months. Tenders have already been invited for the works, he said.

During the renovation works, the movement of train will remain suspended in Chattogram-Dohazari route, Secretary said.

Ferry service will be introduced for movement of vehicles, he added.

The Railway Secretary also said that the construction of new Kalurghat Bridge will be completed by 2028.

According to the BR engineering department data, carrying loads more than 10 tonnes on the Kalurghat Bridge would not be possible, which may extend up to maximum 12-15 tonnes once the train service is launched.

In addition, plying broad-gauge trains on the nearly-century-old bridge will not be possible, while the metre-gauge trains will have to run slower.

Meanwhile, more than 83 per cent of the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail project has been completed, making over 80 kilometres of rail tracks visible.

However, passenger trains on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route are expected to operate from October this year.

In October 2021, a consultant team from BUET comprising Dr AFM Saiful Amin, Prof of BUET Civil Engineering Department, Prof Dr Khan Mahmud Amanat and Prof Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan visited the bridge to assess it at the invitation of the BR engineering department.


