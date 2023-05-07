City's kitchen markets heat up as prices surged.



Price of potato increased by Tk 10 to Tk 30 per kg.



Onion costs Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg, though its price varied from Tk 30 to 35 before Eid.



Traders increased onion price on the pretext that its import has ceased.



By creating an artificial crisis potato and onion prices have been increased. Red potato costs Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg.



According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), potato is sold in the capital for Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg, though its price was Tk 28 to Tk 30 a week ago, and a month ago it cost Tk 22 to Tk 25 per kg.



Last year ago potato cost Tk 16 to Tk 20 per kg.



Lalu Mia, a day labourer, told the Daily Observer, "Onion costs Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg and potato -- Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg." Abdul Barek, the owner of Bhai Bhai General Store at Madhya Badda kitchen market in the capital said that he was selling onion at Tk 55 per kg. The city's sugar market has been in crisis for several days.



The traders of Karwan Bazar in the capital said that they don't sell sugar due to its high price.

Sugar price varies between Tk 135 and Tk 140 per kg.



Soybean oil price has increased by Tk 12 per litre, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association said in a press release on Thursday.



The association adjusted the price on expiry of the government's VAT exemption period for importing cooking oil, said Biswajit Saha, Director of leading cooking oil marketing company City Group.



He said that the price has been adjusted through discussions with the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Trade Tariff Commission.



On December 15, the official price of one litre of bottled soybean was reduced by Tk 3 per litre to Tk 187.



On November 17, the association increased the price of bottled soybean oil from Tk 178 per litre to Tk 190. According to the company's decision, buyers will have to pay Tk 199 per litre of bottled cooking oil now, up from Tk 187.



Price of green chilli is Tk 120 per kg, bitter gourd -- Tk 80 per kg, gourd -- Tk 60 to Tk 70 per piece, pointed gourd -- Tk 60 to Tk 80 per kg, sweet pumpkin- Tk 30 to Tk 35 per piece, pumpkin -- Tk 50 to Tk 60 per piece. papaya Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, brinjal Tk 60 to Tk 80 per kg, cabbage Tk 80 per kg, snake gourd Tk 60 per kg, cucumber Tk 60 per kg, carrot Tk 80 per kg and four pieces of lemon -- Tk 30.



Large pomfret--between Tk 950 and Tk 1,100 per kg, small pomfret eing sold between Tk 450 and Tk 600 per kg Poultry supplier Mozammel Haque said, traders were selling chicken at slightly higher price.



