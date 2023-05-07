Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

City’s kitchen markets heat up

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Mizanur Rahman

City's kitchen markets heat up as prices surged.

Price of potato increased  by Tk 10 to Tk 30 per kg.

Onion costs Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg, though its price varied from Tk 30 to 35 before Eid.

Traders increased onion price on the pretext that its import has ceased.

By creating an artificial crisis potato and onion prices have been increased. Red potato costs Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg.

According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), potato is sold in the capital for Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg, though its price was Tk 28 to Tk 30 a week ago, and a month ago it cost Tk 22 to Tk 25 per kg.

Last year ago potato cost Tk 16 to Tk 20 per kg.

Lalu Mia, a day labourer, told the Daily Observer, "Onion costs Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg and potato -- Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg." Abdul Barek, the owner of Bhai Bhai General Store at  Madhya Badda kitchen market in the capital said that he was selling onion at Tk 55 per kg. The city's sugar market has been in crisis for several days.

The traders of Karwan Bazar in the capital said that they don't sell sugar due to its high price.
Sugar price varies between  Tk 135 and  Tk 140 per kg.

Soybean oil price has increased by Tk 12 per litre, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association said in a press release on  Thursday.

The association adjusted the price on expiry of the government's VAT exemption period for importing cooking oil, said Biswajit Saha, Director of leading cooking oil marketing company City Group.

He said that the price has been adjusted through discussions with the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Trade Tariff Commission.

On December 15, the official price of one litre of bottled soybean was reduced by Tk 3 per litre to Tk 187.

On November 17, the association increased the price of bottled soybean oil from Tk 178 per litre to Tk 190. According to the company's decision, buyers will have to pay Tk 199 per litre of bottled cooking oil now, up from Tk 187.

Price of green chilli is Tk 120 per kg, bitter gourd -- Tk 80 per kg, gourd -- Tk 60 to Tk 70 per piece, pointed gourd -- Tk 60 to Tk 80 per kg, sweet pumpkin- Tk 30 to Tk 35 per piece, pumpkin -- Tk 50 to Tk 60 per piece. papaya Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg,  brinjal Tk 60 to Tk 80 per kg, cabbage Tk 80 per kg,  snake gourd Tk 60 per kg, cucumber Tk 60 per kg, carrot Tk 80 per kg and four pieces of lemon -- Tk 30.

Large pomfret--between Tk 950 and Tk 1,100 per kg, small pomfret eing sold between Tk 450 and Tk 600 per kg Poultry supplier Mozammel Haque said, traders were selling chicken at slightly higher price.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Release Khaleda, restore democracy: Mosharraf
Man held with 50,000 Yaba pills sent to jail
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
One more steel mills explosion victim dies, death toll now 5
PCT likely to go into operation next month under Saudi  co RSGT management
Price of spices increases before Eid-ul-Azha
Renovation works may begin in June
City’s kitchen markets heat up


Latest News
Dhaka’s air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000evacuated
Four arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 120 cr in Ukhiya
President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bangladesh, UK ink deal to establish 'Aviation Partnership'
Two children drown in pond in Ctg
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
UP member among seven held for raping RMG worker in Shariatpur
Most Read News
UK PM admires PM Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt JnU student dies
PM joins coronation of King Charles III
Amendment to law to try Jamaat underway: Anisul
Low pressure may form over Bay by May 8
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
6 injured in BCL attack at DU, JCD alleges
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
Nazmul Huda’s daughter made Trinamool BNP chairman
China mediating for Rohingya repatriation: Yao Wen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft