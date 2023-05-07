5 injured as BCL men allegedly swoop on JCD men at DU

At least five leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) were injured in an attack, allegedly carried out by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Saturday.



JCD DU branch leaders claimed that three of them were injured seriously while Abdullah Al Sabbir, an activist of Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall unit of the organisation, took 12 stitches on his head.



All of them were taken to Islami Bank Central Hospital in Kakrail for treatment, JCD sources said.

However, BCL leaders denied the allegation.



Talking to this correspondent, JCD DU Branch President Khorshed Alam Sohel and General Secretary Ariful Islam alleged BCL Central President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan instructed party activists to mount an the attack on JCD men while they went to the Curzon Hall to welcome DU admission test candidates with flowers and pens.



Sohel said, "Mainly the activists of BCL DU Branch General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat attacked our activists in front of the High Court at around 1:00pm in the presence of his party's DU Unit President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon."



Condemning the incident, Ariful Islam demanded exemplary punishment of the perpetrators to the university administration.



However, Shoyon denied the allegation, adding, "Leaders and activists of BCL were busy in helping admission test candidates in different points on the campus. We learnt that the clash broke out among themselves due to their internal conflicts."



Echoing the same, Enan told the Daily Observer, "I have learnt that our activists helped the injured to take primary medical treatment, showing humanitarian values."



