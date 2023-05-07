Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

5 injured as BCL men allegedly swoop on JCD men at DU

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
DU Correspondent

At least five leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) were injured in an attack,  allegedly carried out by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Saturday.

JCD DU branch leaders claimed that three of them were injured seriously while Abdullah Al Sabbir, an activist of Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall unit of the organisation, took 12 stitches on his head.

All of them were taken to Islami Bank Central Hospital in Kakrail for treatment, JCD sources said.
However, BCL leaders denied the allegation.

Talking to this correspondent, JCD DU Branch President Khorshed Alam Sohel and General Secretary Ariful Islam alleged BCL Central President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan instructed party activists to mount an the attack on JCD men while they went to the Curzon Hall to welcome DU admission test candidates with flowers and pens.

Sohel said, "Mainly the activists of BCL DU Branch General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat attacked our activists in front of the High Court at around 1:00pm in the presence of his party's DU Unit President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon."

Condemning the incident, Ariful Islam demanded exemplary punishment of the perpetrators to the university administration.

However, Shoyon denied the allegation, adding, "Leaders and activists of BCL were busy in helping admission test candidates in different points on the campus. We learnt that the clash broke out among themselves due to their internal conflicts."

Echoing the same, Enan told the Daily Observer, "I have learnt that our activists helped the injured to take primary medical treatment, showing humanitarian values."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Release Khaleda, restore democracy: Mosharraf
Man held with 50,000 Yaba pills sent to jail
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
One more steel mills explosion victim dies, death toll now 5
PCT likely to go into operation next month under Saudi  co RSGT management
Price of spices increases before Eid-ul-Azha
Renovation works may begin in June
City’s kitchen markets heat up


Latest News
Dhaka’s air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000evacuated
Four arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 120 cr in Ukhiya
President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bangladesh, UK ink deal to establish 'Aviation Partnership'
Two children drown in pond in Ctg
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
UP member among seven held for raping RMG worker in Shariatpur
Most Read News
UK PM admires PM Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt JnU student dies
PM joins coronation of King Charles III
Amendment to law to try Jamaat underway: Anisul
Low pressure may form over Bay by May 8
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
6 injured in BCL attack at DU, JCD alleges
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
Nazmul Huda’s daughter made Trinamool BNP chairman
China mediating for Rohingya repatriation: Yao Wen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft