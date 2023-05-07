Awareness building workshop against disinformation held in Khulna

Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), in collaboration with the US Embassy (Public Diplomacy Section), hosted its quarterly workshop titled 'Building Awareness Against Disinformation Among Youth' at the American Corner in Khulna on Saturday.



Students from various universities and colleges of Khulna attended the workshop.



The workshop discussed how information technology is advancing rapidly and how the dangers of disinformation, misinformation and fake news loom large, according to a BIPSS media release.



Speakers at the event said the youths must be aware of these dangers and prepare themselves accordingly.



Furthermore, the young generation needs to understand what information they share with the masses. Any sort of misinformation or fake news can bring them under the regulations of the Digital Security Act (DSA) 2018.



Lamia Rahman Tammi, event and social media coordinator of the BIPSS, spoke on the topic of 'A World of Disinformation: Understanding and Analysing the Threat of Disinformation'.



She highlighted the understanding of disinformation with multiple examples and how such disinformation leads to devastating outcomes. UNB

