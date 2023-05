Rahima Wadud, mother of Education Minister Dipu Moni, died on Saturday.



She died at her residence in the capital's Kalabagan around 12:00pm. MA Khayer, Education Ministry's Public Relations Officer said. She was 89.



Her namaj-e-janaza will be held at Kalabagan Krira Chakra playground tomorrow after Asr prayers and she will be buried at Banani graveyard. UNB