12 win National IT Competition for Youth with Disabilities

A total of 12 differently able youths have won the National information technology (IT) Competition for Youth with Disabilities 2023 under the four categories.



The day-long contest was held on Saturday on Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and internet braising under the categories of Visually Impaired, Physically Impaired, Speech and Hearing Impaired and Neuro Developmental Disorder (NDD) on BUBT campus in city's Mirpur area, said a press release.



Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT Division in collaboration with the Center for Services and Information on Disability (CSID) and Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) organized the competition for the seventh time.



A total of 12, the top three from each category, were awarded in the final round while top four, one from each category, were declared as winners of the competition.



The winners are Md Robiul Biswas from Barishal, Md Hasibur Rahman from Rajshahi and Md Abuzar Rahman from Rangpur under the visually impaired category; Md Shakil Ahmed from Jhenaidah, Md Sazzadul Islam Swadhin from Barishal and Niamur Rashid Shihab from Patuakhali under the physically challenged category; Md Robiul Awal Shuvo from Lalmonirhat, Sumaiya Akter Mitu from Dhaka and Md Tahinur Islam from Rangpur under the speech and hearing impaired category; and Muhtasin Chowdhury from Dhaka, Nayeem Islam from Mymensingh and Md Saifur Rahman Pian from Barguna under the NDD category.



Each winner was given a Samsung smartphone, a crest, and a certificate along with other gift items from Genweb2 Company.



The winners will get the opportunity to participate in the advanced training course conducted by BCC at free of cost, and the best four out of the 12 prizewinners will get the opportunity to participate in the international competition to be held in Dubai next October.



BCC Executive Director Ranajit Kumar was present as the chief guest at the closing and prize giving ceremony while Chairman of the Board of Trustee of BUBT Md Shamsul Huda and Executive Director of the CSID Khandaker Jahurul Alam were present as special guests.



The programme was chaired by BUBT Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Ali Noor while BCC Director (Training and Development) Engineer Md Golam Sarwar gave welcome address. BSS



