Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:31 AM
Home City News

3 members of a child kidnapping gang held in Gazipur

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Police in a drive arrested three members of a child kidnaping gang including its ringleader from Salna in Gzipur district on Friday.

The arrestees are its ringleader Milton Masud, 45, Shahinur Rahman, 38 and Sifia Begum, 48.

Mohammad Morshed Alam, deputy police commissioner of Uttara zone, said a general diary was lodged on March 24 with Uttara East Police over the missing of  6-year-old Shaheen Sheikh.

With the help of technology, a team of Uttara East Police, conducted a drive in Salna area and arrested the trio. After interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they have long been involved in kidnapping children from different schools, bazars and restaurants and realise ransom through mobile financing like bKash and Nagad.    UNB


