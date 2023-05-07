Speakers for promoting cultural exchanges between BD, China

Poets, writers, publishers and prominent cultural personalities of Bangladesh have suggested the establishment of a Chinese cultural centre in Dhaka to promote cultural exchange between the two friendly neighbouring countries.



They said such a centre will not only contribute to the cultural exchange between Bangladesh and China, but will also help increase people-to-people communication and understanding.



They made the suggestion at a discussion meeting titled 'CMG's New Advancement: Publication of Books on China' at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in the capital on Thursday.



China Media Group (CMG), the conglomerate of four Chinese state-run media outlets -- China Radio International, China National Radio, China Central Television, and China Global Television Network, organised the event.



