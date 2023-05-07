Unidentified man crushed under train in city

An unidentified man was killed after being hit by a running train in the capital's Banani Chairman Bari area on Friday.



Iqbal Hossain, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Kamalapur Railway thana police, recovered the body of the 25-year-old man from the area at around 5:30pm.



The man, wearing a navy-blue coloured shirt and jeans, was hit by Mymensingh-bound Mohanganj Express train while he was walking near a rail track around 5 pm. He died on the spot, ASI Iqbal Hossain said.



The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy around 11am on Saturday after due procedures, he said. UNB



