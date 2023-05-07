Video
Sunday, 7 May, 2023
Growing concern on road mishaps  

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Road accidents have occurring at an alarming rate in Bangladesh. Older, younger, male, female and even children are not guaranteed to reach their destinations.

I think people do not die by accidents. They should die a natural death.

Why are road mishaps on the rise? They are happening because most of the drivers are uneducated and poorly trained. Sometimes, they drive in subconscious mind. So, some crucial measures must be taken.

 They are like all vehicles must be registered and reported so that the authority may know about all vehicles; the way of giving driving license should be strict more than now; education qualifications of drivers should be increased and drunken drivers must be punished. Drivers should also be given proper training to ensure that the proper traffic system is in place. And last but surely not least, whenever any accident occurs, victims will be ensured their compensation and others rights.

In most cases, the earning members are one or two in a family. If they become disabled, that really makes the family paralysed. When accidents on the road will decrease, lives of people will be more secured.

Sadia Khanom
Student, Jagannath University



