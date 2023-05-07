Covid shows sign of abating globally

The whole world, finally, has breathed a great sigh of relief as the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday declared that the Covid-19 no longer represented a global health emergency. It's a major announcement towards the end of the pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the planet for the past few years since its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.



The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on human lives, properties and economies of almost all the countries across the globe. According to WHO estimates, it claimed more than 6,921,614 lives until the first week of May this year. During the period, there were 765,222,932 confirmed cases registered and a total of 13,346,989,954 vaccine doses administered at a cost of billions of dollars.



Naturally, Bangladesh has not been unscathed from the Covid crisis as a member in the comity of nations. We have lost at least 29,446 people out of over 2,038,250 confirmed cases with the latest death reported on March 27 as the pandemic has started showing sign of receding in our country. But this Coronavirus disease has still kept weighing on us.



What is most important to note here is that how aptly and effectively our government has withstood the onslaught of the pandemic and kept feeding its people and the economy afloat as well amid great disruption of global supply chains and severe energy crunch.



No sooner had the Covid-19 broken out Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a series of stimulus packages and refinancing schemes worth a grandoise amount of around Tk1284.4 billion which is 4.59 percent of our GDP to recover from the fallout of the pandemic effects.



Her stimulus packages have paid off well. People, industries and businesses were less affected. By aiming to stimulate economic activities and to achieve desired modest growth, a number of key economic sectors like manufacturing industries, readymade garments, real estate, tourism, health, education, airlines, transport and SMEs were provided with finances just to keep their head above the water during the crisis.



Poor people were adequately supported. It was possible due to government's commitment to widening the coverage of the existing social safety net to address the basic needs of people living below the poverty line. These included workers in the informal sector, the daily labourers, elderly people and destitute women. All were assisted through distribution of cash and kinds.



However, we should not be complacent since WHO's announcement does not mean Covid-19 is over as a global health threat. It only declared an end to the public health emergency of international concern. Therefore, we all and our government as well should always beware of dangers that such Covid outbreak may strike the world again with a vengeance.



