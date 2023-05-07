Why are remittances showing downward trend?



During the month of April, 2023, foreign remittances are recorded at 1.68 billion US dollar which was 2.02 billion US dollar in March, 2023 and 2.01 billion US dollar in April 2022. Compared to the same month of last fiscal year, the trend is negative at around 16 percent.



Bangladesh does not have any natural resources which can, by exports, bring money from external sources. Whatever is earned on account of major exports is through export of manufactured goods, inputs of which are mostly imported. Bangladesh earns a margin known as local value addition against such exports. In addition to export of goods, Bangladesh has income from services exports. Apart from this, remittances constitute one of the major sources of inflows. Should we not treat the remittances as national wealth, and remitters as national heroes?



Foreign remittances are earned from abroad. As such, these can be accumulated there. No obligation is there to send money to home country. As per foreign exchange regulations, the provision of repatriation of foreign exchange will not be applicable for Bangladeshi nationals holding foreign exchange in accounts abroad which were opened and credited while the account holders were working abroad as resident outside Bangladesh. Within this purview, wage earners can use their earning to settle themselves abroad. But all cannot have such scope. Those who want to settle down abroad need more money from their home having huge ancestral assets. But sales proceeds are not remittable abroad since Taka is not freely convertible on capital account transactions. Only subsistence expenses are permitted to be remittable abroad.



Unskilled people earning low or upper lower income are found sending money home frequently. Sometimes it is said that such categories of people sell their money to Bangladeshi nationals working abroad at better position. The fund collected abroad which is not remitted to Bangladesh, rather settled otherwise. This is a version of hundi transactions. There are two factors working behind payments settlement without using banking channels. Work without proper documentation is one of them. These people have no option but use alternative channels to remit money home. Better rate of exchange as another factor helps to have handsome money. Rate benefit compared to banking channel is available provided that shadow market is operational. Shadow market in practical situation operates provided that regulations are rigid, meaning that wage remittances are bought for transactions. Due to different regulatory restrictions, official channels are regarded as difficult ways to remit payments abroad. Regulatory bottlenecks seem to autopilot shadow market.



Unless otherwise regulatory bottlenecks are removed, shadow market will remain continuing. It is not possible to eradicate shadow market but it can be suppressed through applications of different tools - attractive investment opportunities, better exchange rate, etc. Better exchange is a factor. It is said in 2003, exchange rate is declared floating. But de facto it is managed. Due to war between Russia and Ukraine, supply chain faced shocks, resulting in free-fall of local currency with depreciation to a large extent. Authorities are found to tame the free-fall through bankers associations which dictated rates in the foreign exchange market. This is continuing.



There are two buying rates of foreign currency - one for wage remittances, and another one for export proceeds and other inward remittances. Compared to last year, Taka lost substantial value for each greenback. This should definitely attract inward remittances, wage remittances in particular. But recent trend is showing different picture. Considering Taka depreciation at a higher level, slow in wage remittances is not acceptable. In other words, it indicates that shadow market is actively working. If it is so, there is a huge demand in such unofficial market. Why such demand is created is a matter of issue which deserves attention to dig out the reality behind the situation.



Still now since early time of this fiscal year, banks are said to be reluctant to execute import transactions on excuse of inadequate inflows of greenback. In many cases, imports have been reported to be under restrictions! Banks themselves seem creating panic without appropriate treasury management. As a growing economy, current account position of Bangladesh is in negative territory.



This is covered by financial accounts. The latest position up to February 2023 from balance of payments statement published by central bank shows that financial account is in deficit along with current account. It is a situation of double deficits meaning that supply chain finance is not available for realization of export proceeds before maturity for which trade credit is in negative position as per financial account. On the other hand, short term loans position is also in deficit. It indicates that short term trade credit is not available for imports of eligible goods like inputs for industrial consumption and capital goods in particular.



As we know that there is a huge trade gap in external transactions of Bangladesh. The gap is supported to a greater extent by wage remittances. Of the total imports, most of the goods are intermediates. A few percentages of total imports are commercial imports meaning that imported goods are sold without any change. Business insiders indicate commercial importers face problems to open letters of credit, but market is not in shortage for commercial goods. It indicates that goods are available somehow. Imports of cars are reported to have been executed without letters of credit from banks. If so, settlement of those vehicles needs to be arranged otherwise. In the same way, other goods may be imported without involvement of banks. Whether it is possible or not is an issue requiring analysis.



As a part of measures to tame external shocks, central bank is reported to monitor import transactions. Misinvoicing is said to have been identified. Considering monitoring framework, trade transactions are said to be executed either at competitive price or at fair price. Central bank deserves thanks in controlling misinvoicing. However, central bank needs to look into the negative position of financial account found in balance of payments statement. In a simple assumption, global banks seem to be reluctant to extend full length exposure to Bangladesh as they did earlier. This results in problems for industrial imports on usance terms to be financed on the basis of acceptance by banks in Bangladesh. This situation gives rise to reluctance at the end of banks to avoid commercial imports in small value and other current payments like advertisements, etc. The situation needs to be reversed to bring back positive image of the country and making remitters not to be habituated for bypassing formal channel. Central bank should come forward in this regard to restore confidence and remove panic.



Presently wage remittances are reported to be encashed at 108 Taka for each US dollar, which is higher by around 25 Taka compared to early time of the current fiscal year. In addition, wage remittances are subject to cash incentive at 2.5 percent. As such, there is no ground for decreasing trend of wage remittances. There is a fundamental point to note that shadow market is not possible to be eradicated since all wages cannot be brought under formal path due to different reasons. But informal market can remain suppressed to a better extent. Legitimate remitters will not let to go to illegitimate ways for which banks need to play positive roles. In this context, an example can be cited: people go to agents to change torn notes when they face problems with banks. In the same way, banks should be guided properly so that they will definitely play positive role. This will suppress informal market and support for upward trend of national wealth - wage remittances.

The writer is business school teacher



