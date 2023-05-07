

Put safety rules in place to reduce road accidents



According to the data of Jatri Kalyan Samity (Passenger Welfare Association), around 328 people were killed and 565 injured in 304 road accidents in the country in 15 days before and after the Eid-ul-Fitr in 2023.



It has been mentioned in the report that 22 people were killed and 55 injured in 27 accidents on railways and 5 people were killed and 22 were missing in 10 accidents on the sea during this period. The report of the Passenger Welfare Association also mentioned that there have been more motorcycle accidents in this year's Eid travelling as well. Around 167 people were killed and 120 injured in 165 motorcycle accidents, which is 54.3 per cent of total accidents, 51 per cent of fatalities and 21.3 per cent of injuries.



In another report by the Passenger Welfare Association, 9,951 people were killed and 12,356 injured in 6,749 road accidents in 2022. Compared to 2021, road accidents increased by 19.89 per cent and fatalities by 27.43 per cent in 2022.



Among the victims of road accidents, it is said that 3,090 drivers, 1,503 pedestrians, 742 transport workers, 885 students, 132 teachers, 283 law enforcement personnel, 1,150 women, 794 children, 44 journalists, 31 doctors, 18 brave freedom fighters, 5 artists, 9 lawyers and 29 engineers and 168 leaders and workers of different political parties have been identified.



Among the law enforcement 27 Army personnel, 62 Police personnel, 2 RAB personnel, 9 BGB personnel, 5 Navy personnel, 8 Ansar personnel, 2 DGFI personnel, 1 Air Force personnel, 1 CID member, 1 NSI Member and several other organizations member were killed by road accidents last year.



Analyzing the types of accidents, the report mentioned that 52.5 per cent of the total accidents were pedestrians hit by vehicles, 21.7 per cent were head-on collisions, 15.8 per cent lost control and fell into ditches, 8.7 per cent were due to miscellaneous reasons, and 0.40 per cent were due to vehicle tires. And 0.99 per cent of train-vehicle collisions occur.



A comparative analysis of the statistics showed that compared to 2021, 1.5 per cent of car crashes, 0.56 per cent of head-on collisions, 0.13 per cent of vehicle tire twisting, and 0.34 per cent of the loss of control and falling into ditches have decreased in 2022. Incidents of train-vehicle collisions have increased by 0.12 per cent.



The accident area analysis showed that 27.7 per cent of the total accidents occurred in 2022 on national highways, 52.0 per cent on regional highways, and 11.9 per cent on feeder roads. Also, 5.7 per cent of the total accidents occurred in Dhaka city, 1.8 per cent in Chittagong city, and 0.99 per cent occurred in level crossings.



According to the observations of the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association, the causes of road accidents are reckless speed, dangerous overtaking, road construction defects, free movement of unfit vehicles, carelessness of passengers and pedestrians, driver inefficiency, driver's reckless attitude, use of mobile or headphone while moving, driving under the influence of drugs, the sudden exit of vehicles from feeder roads at level crossings and highways, lack of footpaths or empty footpaths.



Road accident is a major issue in Bangladesh, causing a significant number of fatalities and injuries every year. To prevent road accidents in Bangladesh experts have suggested that traffic rules should be strictly enforced to ensure that drivers adhere to speed limits, wear seat belts and helmets, and do not drink and drive.



The roads, highways, and bridges should be designed and constructed to ensure safety. Traffic signals, zebra crossings, and other safety measures should be put in place to reduce the risk of accidents.



Education and awareness campaigns should be launched to inform drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists about the importance of road safety. These campaigns should also highlight the dangers of reckless driving and the consequences of road accidents.



The standards for vehicles, including brakes, tires, and lights, should be improved to reduce the risk of accidents caused by vehicle malfunctions. The government should monitor the number and causes of road accidents and take corrective measures accordingly. Accurate and reliable data on road accidents is essential to develop effective road safety policies.



Ambulances and other emergency services should be strengthened to ensure quick and efficient responses to road accidents. Encouraging the use of public transport, such as buses and trains, can reduce the number of private vehicles on the roads, which in turn can reduce the risk of accidents.



To address the issue of road accidents in Bangladesh, the government and other stakeholders need to invest in improving road infrastructure, enforcing traffic rules more strictly, and implementing better driver training and licensing processes. Public awareness campaigns highlighting the importance of safe driving and compliance with traffic laws can also help reduce the number of accidents.

The writer is a researcher and development worker



