How workaholic mindset can help us

From my regular life journey, I have learned at least one thing very clearly that if I want to bring qualitative change in my life and that of the others around me, I have to get out of my comfort zone. By wasting day after day just by sitting idly and reading for pleasures I realized that without busting the comfort zone in my bed room, I will not be able to bring out any desired change in my daily life. I regularly study many things every day about current affairs as well international affairs by reading newspapers, books taken from libraries and other sources, discussing about the contents with friends, relatives and common people in markets, business centers, restaurants as well as homes and offices.



Almost regularly I decide to write something based out of these experiences of moving, doing, talking, discussing, watching, reading, sharing ideas even taking notes. But all these efforts regularly go in vain or remain unrecorded just because one final thing is not done. That means I don't sit in front of my computer table and start writing. Instead of that I surrender myself tomy comfort zone which is in my bed room.



At first, I sit down at the corner of the bed, read newspapers, magazines, watch TV programs then lie down and slowly go to sleep.For sometimes, it has been a daily habit that producednothing but destroyed so many opportunities that could have been possible to bring out of my daily life. If I could be able to write down my experiences and shared them with the wider reader communities it must have produced so many useful, memorable, re-useable ae well as valuable notes and ideas that could have been benefitted my family members, relatives, friends, other community members home and abroad. Curious learners of my present and next generation could be benefitted one way or another.



All these opportunities remained unachieved day in and day out, because of the comfort zone to that I surrendered, consciously or unconsciously.All of my fairly doable possibilities have turned into unrealized dreams. The cause is nothing but the comfort zone that slowly but surely became so unproductive.



But finally, I have decided to move other way round. Beginning with this write up, I have planned to make the best use of my time and energy.As Pulitzerprize winning author Junot Diaz was write in saying that 'You see, in my view a writer is a writer not because she writes well and easily, because she has amazing talent, because everything she does is golden. In my view a writer is a writer because even when there is no hope, even when nothing you do shows any sign of promise, you keep writing anyway.'



Getting inspiration from this point of view I have planned to reshape myself or redirect my activities onward. I have decided to create some hope in a situation even where there is apparently no hope at all. From nowI will not allow my days go in vain or unproductive. At least I will try to record my feelings as well as every day learning-whatever it is. I will try my level best to record the synopsis of what I read, see, watch, discuss and getting involved in sharing- caring and absorbing. I will not allow social-media, watching TV programs, sitting idle, small talks or anything else like these to destroy my fruitful writing efforts. With my inquisitive study over the years, I have seen that I am just an example. There are many people like me who can rebuild and reshape their lives by avoiding excessive indulgence in such activities that regularly steal valuable time and energies.



Now the most valuable question is: how can we get out of our comfort zone by stopping all the bad habits and starting practice of good habits that can provide us with valuable rewards? By facing some challenges, we can find the answer in our concept of pleasure and enjoyment. If we find pleasure in doing useful and productive works then the addiction of wasting time in useless leisure can be easily discarded. Reading books and articles on workaholic mindset of successful people around the world can provide us with valuable advices and guidelines.Anyway, it is not easy to overcome the lure of time passing in excessive leisure and doing nothing. Besides there several steps to follow such as overcoming challenges of fear zone, learning zone and reaching at the growth zone.



To begin a desired new life in the growth zone, we cannot wait for perfect condition which is nothing but an oxymoron. In real life situation, there is no such thing as perfect. All of us are work in progress. However, there are many things around us that can be improved. So, we have to start changing our life style or living condition from where we are, with what we have right now. Because now is the only time when we can feel a little bit secure. It is the only time when we can do something really fruitful. The past is nothing but something lost and the future is yet to come. It is a bait of possibilities that may be realized or not.



Here I couldn't just prevent myself quoting Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs who said: 'In other eyes my life isthe essence of success, but aside from work. I have little joy. And in the end, wealth is just a fact of life to which I am accustomed.' Busting of comfort zone with a mindset that is an essential requirement for such a habit that turn work into pleasure. Andin many cases like Steve Jobs this mindset is the base of their success in life. Psychiatric professionals as well as medical practitioners can provide us also with such guidelines.There are many brilliant people around us in schools, colleges, universities and research institutes who can give us necessary supports. Our friends, family members and well-wishers also can help. But the most important point in this regard is our own mental preparation and passion for making the best use our time available. Passion for doing some good work successfully every day on a regular basis with an extra-ordinary mind-set can be a milestone for that purpose. A conceptual framework of life renewal can work here as a light house.



The writer is an analyst of life skills and current affairs



