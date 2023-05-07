

KCC polls: Four mayoral aspirants collect nomination forms



The last date for submission of nomination papers is set for May 16.



Three other mayoral aspirants are ex-vice president of Jatiya Party (Ershad) Abdul Gaffar Biswas, Islami Andolon-backed candidate Hafez Mowlana Abdul Awal and independent candidate S M Mushfiqur Rahman.



A T M Shamim Ahmed, Sadar Thana Election Officer, said, AL leaders collected nomination papers from the EC on behalf of Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Tuesday while Hafez Mowlana Abdul Awal have collected nomination paper on May 1; Gaffar Biswas and S M Mushfiqur Rahman collected nomination papers on April 28 and 29 respectively.



A total of 38 aspirants have collected nomination papers for councillor posts and three women have collected nomination papers for councillor posts for women reserve seat till Monday, he said.



KCC has been consisted of 31 general councillor posts and 10 councillor posts for women reserve seat.



