Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:29 AM
Four drown in 3 districts

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Three teenagers and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Pabna and Patuakhali, on Thursday and Friday.

NARSINGDI: Two teenage girls drowned in the Shitalakshya River in the district.

Fire service personnel recovered the bodies of two teenage girls on Friday morning who went missing while bathing in the Shitalakshya River in Shibpur Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Yasmin, 15, daughter of Abdur Rahim Mia, and Ima, 16, daughter of Iqbal Hossain, residents of Bhagpara Village under Palash Upazila in the district. Ima was a ninth grader at Palash Co-operative School and Yasmin was a student at Bangalpara School.

The body of Yasmin was recovered at 9:20 am from the river near Lakhpur Village of the upazila and the body of Ima was recovered at around 11 am from the same place after 22 hours of missing.

It was known that Ima, Yasmin and her cousin Sadia were taking bath in the Shitalakshya near Lakhpur Kheya Ghat at around 1 pm on Thursday. At that time, Yasmin and Ima drowned in the water.

On information, a unit of Palash Fire Service rushed to the scene and started rescue operations. At that time, local people and fishermen with boats started searching for them through nets.

Later on, a diving team from Tongi came and carried out rescue operations, but the girls were not found even after 7:30 pm.

On Friday morning, the rescue team again started the operation and first Yasmin's body was recovered from the river, followed by Ima's body about two hours later.

Palash Fire Service Senior Station Master Sadekul Bari confirmed the matter.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: A teenage boy drowned in the Padma River in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nure Alam Monir, 17, son of Maji Mandal, a resident of Diar Baghail area of the upazila.

Local sources said six friends including Monir were taking bath in the Padma River near Hardinge Bridge in the afternoon. At that time, four boys including Monir went missing in the river as they did not know how to swim.

Three boys were rescued in critical condition and taken to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, but Monir remained missing.

Later on, locals spotted Monir's body in the river in the Hardinge Bridge area at around 6 pm after three hours.

Laxmikunda River Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Jamal Hussain Ishwardi confirmed the matter.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jurairia, 7, daughter of Abu Zafar, a resident of Thananjupara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the child fell down into a pond next to her house while she was playing near its bank at around 10 am.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Kuakata Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge of Mahipur Police Station Abul Khair confirmed the incident.


